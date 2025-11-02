Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 536,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 267,016 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

