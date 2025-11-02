Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,038 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $110,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.55 and a 200-day moving average of $265.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

