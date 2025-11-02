Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

