Analyzing FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $1.72 billion N/A $585.00 million $0.78 19.31 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -0.60

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Baltic International USA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FS KKR Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 13.24% 6.24% 2.75% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 0 8 0 0 2.00 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Given FS KKR Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Baltic International USA on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About Baltic International USA

(Get Free Report)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.