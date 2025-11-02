AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $303.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $310.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.84 and its 200 day moving average is $280.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

