Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,406 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after acquiring an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jabil by 4,593.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after acquiring an additional 623,208 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $81,378,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 28,071.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after buying an additional 342,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE JBL opened at $221.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.71.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 727 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.60, for a total transaction of $153,833.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,617.60. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $21,376,432. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.