Amalgamated Bank Acquires 360 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $527.47 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $419.00 and a one year high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

