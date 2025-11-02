Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

