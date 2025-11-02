Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $218,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

