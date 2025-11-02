694 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 132.9% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8%
Caterpillar stock opened at $578.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $270.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
