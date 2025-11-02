4,662 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.