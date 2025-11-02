4,662 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.