33,256 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FedEx by 221.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.16. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

