22,590 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

