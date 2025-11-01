Zacks Small Cap Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HOVR Earnings

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for New Horizon Aircraft in a report released on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for New Horizon Aircraft’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

HOVR has been the subject of several other research reports. D Boral Capital raised New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut New Horizon Aircraft from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

New Horizon Aircraft Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of HOVR stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Horizon Aircraft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Horizon Aircraft

In related news, CEO Brian Frederick Merker sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 265,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,144. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Brandon Robinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,372,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,984.20. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 286,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,600 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

