Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $238.29 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

