World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $330.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $337.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

