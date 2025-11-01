Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,360 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 131,064 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.42% of Winnebago Industries worth $52,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $8,400,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 39.9% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 126,141 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 93.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,260 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 185.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,931 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,057 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $37.73 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

