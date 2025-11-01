Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin Roper Sells 500 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Roper sold 500 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,290. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Roper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $691,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Martin Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Martin Roper sold 6,059 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $259,264.61.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Martin Roper sold 1,835 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $78,427.90.

On Monday, October 6th, Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $638,700.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Martin Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $213,350.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Martin Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $214,600.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $606,750.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Martin Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $202,250.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $41.18 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.35%.The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

