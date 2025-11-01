Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average of $177.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

