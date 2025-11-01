Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Saxony Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Saxony Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $627.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

