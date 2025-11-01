Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.8333.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Upstart in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UPST

Upstart Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ UPST opened at $47.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. Upstart has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,706,373.16. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $99,593.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,016.01. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,915,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 560,668 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 71.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 506,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,197,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.