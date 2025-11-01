UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,168 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

