U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $60,104.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,546.88. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,467.75. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

