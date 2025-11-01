U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Position Raised by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

