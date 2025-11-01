Twin City Private Wealth LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,037,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

