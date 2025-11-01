Twin City Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,096 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,939,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of BDX opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

