Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.3%

TPH opened at $31.85 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

