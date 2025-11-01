TransUnion $TRU Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $2,364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $81.02 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,408.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $919,839. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

