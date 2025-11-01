Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

