Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,352 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $113.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

