Syverson Strege & Co Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.