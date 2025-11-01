Syverson Strege & Co Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,956.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.59 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $576.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.71. The company has a market cap of $499.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.