Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 and last traded at GBX 173. Approximately 171,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 151,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Monday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

