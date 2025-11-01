Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 and last traded at GBX 173. Approximately 171,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 151,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Monday, October 20th.
Supreme Stock Performance
About Supreme
Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.
