Strs Ohio Has $27.58 Million Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Pentair Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.