Strs Ohio Has $23.46 Million Stake in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FOX by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,143,484.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 1.3%

FOXA opened at $64.65 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

