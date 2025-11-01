State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,342 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,200 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $158,197.05. The trade was a 37.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chalkan sold 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $74,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,602 shares in the company, valued at $699,799.30. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,702 shares of company stock worth $167,461 over the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

