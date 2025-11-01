Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 260,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

