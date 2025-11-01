Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $862.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $771.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The company has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

