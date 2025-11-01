Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 23.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 80.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

