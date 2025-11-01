Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 197 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock valued at $75,350,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CRWD opened at $543.01 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.31, a P/E/G ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.78.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

