Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.