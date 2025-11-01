Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 82 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $140.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

