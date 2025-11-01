Revvity Inc. $RVTY Holdings Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Revvity Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE RVTY opened at $93.68 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

