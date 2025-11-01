Reviewing Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 8.70% 7.92% 3.51% Optex Systems 13.01% 24.67% 19.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CAE and Optex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 5 5 2 2.75 Optex Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Optex Systems.

67.4% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Optex Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $3.28 billion 2.75 $291.29 million $0.92 30.55 Optex Systems $39.48 million 3.02 $3.77 million $0.75 22.97

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CAE has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats Optex Systems on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

