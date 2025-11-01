Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,750 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,676,000 after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.2%

Altria Group stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

