Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,633 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Pure Storage worth $21,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 240.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 343,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,634,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

