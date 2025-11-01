Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Burlington Stores worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $273.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.