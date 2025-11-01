Q1 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining Issued By Roth Capital

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. Cormark downgraded Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

CDE stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,097 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,955 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,979,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

