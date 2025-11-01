Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,454 shares of company stock valued at $907,839. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.