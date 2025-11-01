Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Trimmed by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,204 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $158,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

NYSE PM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

